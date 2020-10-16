Badger Conference not hosting winter sports competitions

Badger Conference not hosting winter sports competitionsNew
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badger Conference will not be hosting conference competitions or championship for winter sports, according to a letter sent to families in the Oregon School District. The Badger Conference did not host fall sports competitions either.
Individual schools will now have the option of competing this winter with a non-conference schedule of games. Oregon announced they would not participate in winter sports competitions until it is allowed by Public Health Madison and Dane County.