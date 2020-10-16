Belgium imposes Covid curfew, closes bars and restaurants

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium will tighten coronavirus restrictions from Monday in an effort to hold the disease in check. The new measures include a night-time curfew and the closure of cafes, bars and restaurants for a month. The curfew will be in place from midnight until 5:00 a.m. The number of people that Belgians should see socially outside family members will be reduced to a maximum of just one — all month. Belgium is one of the European countries hardest hit by the disease. Almost 6,000 new cases were recorded each day on average over the last week. In all, about 192,000 people have contracted the disease and 10,327 people have died.