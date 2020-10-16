Chilly, a bit breezy with shower chances

MADISON (WKOW) - Chilly weather continues Friday, coming off of a Freeze Warning for most of the region Thursday night into Friday.

The Freeze Warning ends 8 a.m. Friday.

Although, colder air has pushed into the region and will stick around.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny, & cool with a passing shower. High 51.

It'll be a bit breezy Friday. Wind: SW 5-15, G 25.



Tonight: Increasing clouds & cold with areas of frost possible. Low 34. Wind: W-S 5-10.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny and windy with a few showers, mainly AM. High 57. Wind: S 15-20, G 45. Isolated showers at night.

Sunday: Partly sunny & chilly with an isolated AM shower possible. Low 37. High 45. Few showers or flurries possible at night.

Monday: Partly sunny & chilly with isolated PM showers possible. Low 32. High 47.

Tuesday: Partly sunny & cool with isolated showers possible. Low 35. High 50.

Wednesday: Partly sunny & cool with isolated showers possible. Low 37. High 55.

Thursday: Partly sunny & cool with isolated showers possible. Low 39. High 56.