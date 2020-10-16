Colectivo to temporarily shut down café on Capitol Square

MADISON (WKOW) -- Colectivo Coffee announces two cafes will close November 1, including the one on the Capitol Square.

Colectivo said in a news release the café on Pinckney Street in Madison and the one in the Third Ward in Milwaukee have both "suffered significant COVID-related sales declines making them unsustainable to operate until further notice."

The company indicates the closures are temporary.

"We are saddened to close these cafes for our co-workers and the customers they serve," said VP Brand, Marketing, Retail, Scott Schwebel. "We tried to make a go of it, but they simply are not viable in this COVID environment. We are rooting for a return to normalcy in these neighborhoods and Colectivo looks forward to being there for these communities when they bounce back.”

Colectivo says it's also shuttering the Chicago Troubadour Bakery project, which was supposed to start construction this March.

Colectivo Coffee has two other Milwaukee-area cafes that haven't reopened since the pandemic's original shutdown.