Dallas Morning News staff votes to unionize newsroom

DALLAS (AP) — The staff of the Dallas Morning News has voted to unionize, becoming the first newspaper in Texas to do so amid a recent wave of labor organizing at news outlets across the country. The Dallas News Guild announced Friday that employees of the paper and its Spanish-language sister publication, Al Día, voted 84 to 28 in favor of unionizing. The vote came after the papers’ parent company, A. H. Belo Corporation, declined to voluntarily recognize the union. The vote is part of a national trend and an inroad for newsroom unionization in a state that’s traditionally been resistant to labor organizing.