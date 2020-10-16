Dane County exec calls on President Trump to outline emergency plan

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- On the eve of President Donald Trump's visit Saturday to Rock County, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is calling on the president to outline an emergency plan for Wisconsin.

"Mr. President – you're coming to the new national epicenter of this pandemic," Parisi wrote in a statement, "Please use this opportunity to tell our state how you are going to stop this scourge."

Parisi noted that more records fell yesterday and patients now are being moved into the temporary field hospital in Milwaukee.

Parisi's full statement:

"Wisconsin now sits atop nearly every national worst list for Covid-19. Seven of the top ten cities in the country for Covid-19 cases per capita are right here in the Badger State. More records fell just yesterday as our hospitals overflow and patients are moved into makeshift medical areas that up until now were used for fairs and celebrations. Altering a fairground to house oxygen tanks and medical beds is the clearest illustration yet of the failures of the national response to this pandemic.

"This is so far flung from normal, and more of the same won't cut it. Lots of people are really sick. We have lost 1,553 Wisconsinites to this pandemic. Based on what we are seeing with record numbers of new cases yesterday, this state is on track for countless more stories of needless loss and trauma. Nothing about this is okay.