Engineers’ report bolsters proposed Mississippi pump project

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has published a draft of a new environmental impact statement that supports a proposal to build massive pumps to drain floodwaters from parts of the rural Mississippi Delta. The new report came out Friday. It reverses a previous federal report that said the project would hurt wetlands. Mississippi’s two Republican U.S. senators are praising the new findings for a project that they and other politicians have supported. Conservation groups say the proposal to build huge pumps at the confluence of the Yazoo and Mississippi Rivers would be harmful and expensive