EU slaps sanctions on 7 new Syria government ministers

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is slapping sanctions on seven ministers recently appointed to the Syrian government. It blames them for playing a role in the continued crackdown on civilians in the war-ravaged country. Asset freezes and travel bans in Europe were imposed on the seven. They include the ministers for justice, finance, transport, education and culture. Most are accused of sharing “responsibility for the Syrian regime’s violent repression of the civilian population.” It means that 280 people and 70 organizations linked to the regime are now under EU sanctions.