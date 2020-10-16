Feds unveil plan to get coronavirus shots to nursing homes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials are unveiling a plan to get approved coronavirus shots to nursing home residents free of cost, with the aid of two national pharmacy chains. No vaccine has yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and the distribution program is contingent on that happening first. Trained staff from CVS and Walgreens will deliver the vaccines to each nursing home and administer shots. Assisted-living facilities and residential group homes can also participate in the voluntary program. Nursing home staffers can be vaccinated too, if they haven’t gotten their shots already. Needles, syringes and other necessary equipment will be included.