Firefighters say its time to check your fireplaces and chimneys

(WBAY) -- As the days get colder, more people will be using their fireplaces.

That's why firefighters are encouraging everyone to get their fireplaces and chimney's inspected.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends chimneys, fireplaces and vents be inspected and cleaned by professionals every year.

Many people are already doing that.

At The Chimney Guy in Menasha, they're booking appointments eight to ten weeks out.

"Depending on the fireplace, it usually takes with the inspection around an hour," said Amy Nieuwenhuis, general manager at The Chimney Guy.

"It basically is like the maintenance for the flue and the firebox. We sweep everything out from the top to the bottom."

The National Fire Protection Association says firefighters respond to about 50,000 fires from home heating each year.

About one-third of them are tied to fireplaces or chimneys.