Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Amherst 28, Stratford 13
Baraboo 24, Reedsburg Area 0
Barron 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8
Belmont 36, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 0
Blair-Taylor 22, Alma/Pepin 19
Bonduel 45, Peshtigo 20
Boyceville 20, Glenwood City 16
Brillion 52, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 22
Brookfield Academy 47, Kenosha Christian Life 7
Burlington 20, Elkhorn Area 6
Cedarburg 35, West Bend East 22
Clear Lake 12, Cadott 7
Crivitz def. Crandon, forfeit
Edgar 47, Thorp 6
Ellsworth 55, Amery 7
Gilman 44, McDonell Central 8
Grantsburg 42, Unity 6
Hartford Union 46, West Bend West 3
Hayward 14, Lakeland 6
Hilbert 49, Oostburg 0
Hurley 35, Flambeau 0
Iola-Scandinavia 47, Pittsville 0
Kaukauna 43, Wisconsin Lutheran 0
Kenosha Bradford 21, Kenosha Indian Trail 0
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 14, Port Washington 0
Lake Mills 49, Watertown 24
Lakeside Lutheran 39, Kewaskum 8
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 50, Gillett 0
Luxemburg-Casco 49, Southern Door 14
Marshall 12, Markesan 8
Medford Area 42, Merrill 6
Menomonee Falls 26, Pewaukee 14
Menomonie 24, Chippewa Falls 6
Mosinee 35, Antigo 6
Mukwonago 23, Waukesha West 13
Muskego 56, Waukesha North 7
Oconto Falls 40, Tomahawk 16
Ozaukee 33, Howards Grove 7
Pacelli 42, Wild Rose 6
Reedsville 50, Manitowoc Lutheran 6
Rhinelander 26, Ashland 7
River Valley 33, Richland Center 13
Shawano 48, Marinette 27
Sheboygan Falls 29, Berlin 8
Spooner 35, Bloomer 34
Spring Valley 42, Turtle Lake 0
University School of Milwaukee 20, Edgewood 0
Waterloo 35, Pardeeville 26
Watertown Luther Prep 19, Racine Lutheran 6
Wauwatosa East 43, New Berlin Eisenhower 0
Wauwatosa West 50, New Berlin West 7
Whitefish Bay 10, Slinger 0
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 41, Wausau East 6
Wrightstown 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Adams-Friendship vs. Platteville, ccd.
Athens vs. Marathon, ccd.
Auburndale vs. Colby, ccd.
Boscobel vs. Hillsboro, ccd.
De Soto vs. Ithaca, ccd.
Denmark vs. Luxemburg-Casco, ccd.
Dodgeville vs. New Glarus/Monticello, ccd.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. Aquinas, ccd.
Highland vs. Wauzeka-Steuben, ccd.
Kiel vs. Roncalli, ccd.
Lake Mills vs. Horicon/Hustisford, ccd.
Lakeside Lutheran vs. Columbus, ccd.
Luther vs. Iowa-Grant, ccd.
Marinette vs. New London, ccd.
Nekoosa vs. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, ccd.
New Holstein vs. Two Rivers, ccd.
Owen-Withee vs. Abbotsford, ccd.
Potosi/Cassville vs. Southwestern, ccd.
Poynette vs. Wautoma, ccd.
Racine Horlick vs. Kenosha Bradford, ccd.
Southern Door vs. Kewaunee, ccd.
Superior vs. Menomonie, ccd.
Turner vs. Big Foot, ccd.
Watertown Luther Prep vs. Lodi, ccd.
Waupaca vs. Xavier, ccd.
Waupun vs. Kewaskum, ccd.
West Salem vs. Holmen, ccd.
Weyauwega-Fremont vs. Manawa, ccd.
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran vs. Pewaukee, ccd.
Wrightstown vs. Freedom, ccd.
