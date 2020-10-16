Justices to weigh Trump census plan to exclude noncitizens

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to take up President Donald Trump’s policy, blocked by a lower court, to exclude people living in the U.S. illegally from the census count that will be used to allocate seats in the House of Representatives.

Never in U.S. history have immigrants been excluded from the population count that determines how House seats, and by extension Electoral College votes, are divided among the states, a three-judge federal count said in September when it held Trump’s policy illegal.

The justices put the case on a fast track, setting arguments for December.

A decision is expected by the end of the year or early in January, when Trump has to report census numbers to the House.

By MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press