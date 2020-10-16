Leaders of Turkey, Ukraine sign military agreements

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey and Ukraine have signed military cooperation agreements, deepening a defense partnership seen as an effort to counterbalance Russia’s dominance in the Black Sea region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday oversaw the signing in Istanbul of a “goodwill” agreement concerning the defense industry and a “military framework agreement,” officials said, although details of the agreements were not immediately known. “Turkey sees Ukraine as a key country for the establishment stability, security, peace and prosperity in the region,” Erdogan said following the signing ceremony between the two Black Sea nations have been enhancing military ties over the past years.