Madison police investigate shooting on city’s north side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for whoever shot a 41-year-old with a rifle on Thursday evening.

Around 6 p.m., police were sent to the area of Trailsway and Brentwood Parkway for a report of shots fired. Callers told police they saw several cars in the area and people running from the scene. Witnesses also told police someone had been shot, but at that time, police could not find the victim.

Later on , the 41-year-old victim was contacted at a nearby hospital. The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Madison police said this does not appear to be a random act.