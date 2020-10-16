Madison police recover 8 shell casings after shots fired near city’s east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are investigating after a group of people inside a car started shooting at someone who was walking near Madison's east side Thursday night.

Police were called to the intersection of Merry Street and Ramsey Court around 7:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Witnesses say a man running away on Merry Street when a white car drove by with three people inside and started shooting at the man, according to police.

Officers found eight shell casings in the road. No homes or businesses nearby were damaged, and no victims have come forward, police say.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com.