Madison schools to stick with virtual learning for 2nd quarter of school year

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison schools will stick to online classes until at least early next year.

Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) officials announced a plan Friday morning to remain in virtual learning at all grade levels for the second quarter of the 2020-2021 school year, which ends January 22.

“This was an agonizing decision for all of us,” said MMSD Superintendent, Dr. Carlton D. Jenkins. “It is always our preference to have students in school buildings, learning face to face and engaging with teachers and staff, however at the heart of this decision was our ultimate responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone who enters our buildings each day.”

MMSD says the decision came "after weeks of: monitoring and reviewing local public health metrics; in-depth consultation with scientists, health experts, focus groups, and internal as well as external advisory teams; feedback from district families and staff; recommendations from MMSD’s senior leadership team; and close collaboration with Madison Teachers Inc."

The district admits continued virtual learning has impacted students with disabilities, English learners, students heading into 6th grade, 9th grade, and younger students in 4K through 2nd grade.

“We are continuing to fine tune our virtual learning approach, and MMSD’s planning team is committed in their work to listen, learn and improve the learning experience for these and all students,” Superintendent, Dr. Jenkins added.

MMSD will continue its MSCR Cares child care program.

According to Friday's release, MMSD says it has provided meals to families, and is now distributing up to 50,000 meals a week, has provided hundreds of students devices and WiFi hotspots and supported all district staff and educators in virtual learning.