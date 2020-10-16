Man who attacked Virginia protesters avoids federal prison

A California man who pleaded guilty to attacking anti-racism protesters at a white nationalist rally and at a torch-lit march through the through the University of Virginia’s campus will avoid serving a term in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Norman Moon on Friday sentenced 26-year-old Cole Evan White to 14 months in prison but gave him credit for 7 months he served in jail after his arrest and 5 months of home confinement. That leaves two more months of house arrest. White was one of four members or associates of a white nationalist group called Rise Above Movement who were charged with conspiring to riot at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017.