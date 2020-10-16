Mayor blasts effort to rename schools during pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The irritated mayor of San Francisco blasted an ongoing effort to rename some of the city’s public schools to address equity and systemic racism, saying the school district should focus on getting children back into classrooms to address those issues. Mayor London Breed delivered the harsh rebuke Friday after the San Francisco Chronicle reported that parents and principals at 42 schools are scrambling to brainstorm new names. She said the district’s 57,000 students are struggling at home while private schools re-open. The list of school names being considered for changes include former U.S. presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson as well as sitting U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.