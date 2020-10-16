Peloton recalls pedals on thousands of bikes after reports of injuries

(WKOW/CNN) -- Peloton is issuing a voluntary recall on thousands of its clip-in bike pedals after more than a dozen people reported getting hurt.

The recall applies to PR70P pedals, which were placed on bikes sold between July 2013 and May 2016, affecting about 27,000 bikes.

There have been more than a hundred reports of the pedals breaking. Peloton says to stop using bikes with that type of pedal and get a replacement from the company.

You can check the Peloton website for more information on how to do that.