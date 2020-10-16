Pet of the Week: Meet Hutch!

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A five-year-old, 80 pound bundle of joy is looking for his forever home.

Hutch is at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville. Volunteers say he's a gentle giant with a heart of gold and a warm, calm demeanor. He prefers the company of lower energy dogs and is also content with doing his own thing.

If you like to indulge in the simpler things such as a lounge in the sun or a slow paced walk on a cool afternoon, Hutch is ready to bring some zen into your life.

To meet Hutch, call the adoption center at (608) 752-5622 to set up a meet and greet appointment.