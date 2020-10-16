QAnon supporters behind canceled fundraiser give Trump $1M

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump recently accepted $1 million from a couple whose vocal support for the QAnon conspiracy theory led to the cancellation of a fundraiser they were supposed to host for Vice President Mike Pence last month. The couple, Caryn and Michael Borland, have shared QAnon memes and retweeted posts from QAnon accounts, which led to the cancellation of the fundraiser. The conspiracy theory includes baseless, farfetched allegations about liberals and satanism and child sex trafficking as well as claims that Trump is fighting entrenched enemies in the government. New campaign finance disclosures released Thursday show Trump’s campaign accepted $1 million from the couple in late August before the fundraiser was canceled.