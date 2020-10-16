Racial tensions rise in South Africa over farm killing

SENEKAL, South Africa (AP) — A tense standoff between a group of white farmers and Black activists gripped the eastern South African town of Senekal Friday, as two men accused of killing a white farm manager were to appear in court. More than 100 police patrolled the area in front of the courthouse in the farming town in the Free State province, and used barbed wire to separate the rival groups. Sekwetjie Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa were to appear in the court on charges of killing Brendin Horner on Oct. 1. About 250 white farmers gathered to protest the killing, charging that police do not adequately protect white farmers. The country’s leftist opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, mobilized about 1,000 of its supporters to challenge the white farmers.