‘Save the tree,’ Paul’s Club asks for community help to stay open

MADISON (WKOW) -- Another downtown Madison bar says the pandemic is threatening its ability to keep its doors open.

Paul's Club, the home of the iconic tree that has withstood a fire in 1993 and a move in 2012, has started a GoFundMe page.

The State Street business says it hasn't been open since July 1, as customers can't be inside bars without food, per Dane County's emergency order.

As of Friday morning, the page has raised a little more than $6,000.