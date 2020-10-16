Sen. Elizabeth Warren coming to Madison Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren will travel to Madison and Milwaukee Saturday to host drive-in “What’s at Stake” Early Vote rallies before early in-person voting in Wisconsin begins Oct. 20.

In Madison during the afternoon on Oct. 17, Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes will join Warren to highlight the stakes of this election -- including the economy and protections for Wisconsinites with pre-existing conditions -- and encourage Wisconsinites to vote early.

In Milwaukee, Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson, and other local labor leaders will join Senator Warren for a drive-in rally, where they will discuss Joe Biden’s plan to build back better.

Event RSVP: Members of the public who wish to attend can RSVP HERE.

The event is drive-in, so only one registration per vehicle is required.

The location of the event will be provided to those who register with the RSVP.