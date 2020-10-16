State COVID-19 case reporting system down for upgrade

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System is down for a system upgrade.

During the upgrade, the system will experience an outage. The system collects coronavirus data used to provide statistics on the DHS COVID-19 webpages.

That means during the upgrade there will be no new data. The upgrade is schedule to last the weekend.

The upgrade will improve tools for contact tracing, automate data entry, enhance security features and strengthen the system to accommodate any increase in cases, the Department of Health Services said.

The updates are scheduled to go live on Monday and accurate reporting should resume by Tuesday.

Reporting of test results will not be impacted.