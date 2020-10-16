The EndZone — Week 4

Week four of the Friday night lights of the high school football season has come and gone. Here are some scores and highlights from around the state.



Amherst 28, Stratford 13

Arrowhead 59, Oconomowoc 17

Baldwin-Woodville 39, Somerset 29

Baraboo 24, Reedsburg Area 0

Barron 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8

Belmont 36, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 0

Blair-Taylor 22, Alma/Pepin 19

Bonduel 45, Peshtigo 20

Boyceville 20, Glenwood City 16

Brillion 52, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 22

Brookfield Academy 47, Kenosha Christian Life 7

Brookfield Central 20, Hamilton 15

Burlington 20, Elkhorn Area 6

Cameron 35, St. Croix Falls 13

Catholic Memorial 42, Grafton 7

Cedarburg 35, West Bend East 22

Chilton 44, Valders 21

Clear Lake 12, Cadott 7

Colby 20, Marathon 0

Crivitz def. Crandon, forfeit

Durand 33, Mondovi 27

Edgar 47, Thorp 6

Ellsworth 55, Amery 7

Freedom 18, Little Chute 12

Germantown 30, Brookfield East 24

Gilman 44, McDonell Central 8

Grantsburg 42, Unity 6

Hartford Union 46, West Bend West 3

Hayward 14, Lakeland 6

Hilbert 49, Oostburg 0

Homestead 40, Nicolet 25

Hudson 32, Rice Lake 19

Hurley 35, Flambeau 0

Iola-Scandinavia 47, Pittsville 0

Kaukauna 43, Wisconsin Lutheran 0

Kenosha Bradford 21, Kenosha Indian Trail 0

Kettle Moraine 50, Waukesha South 21

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 14, Port Washington 0

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 28, Webster 26

Lake Mills 49, Watertown 24

Lakeside Lutheran 39, Kewaskum 8

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 50, Gillett 0

Luck 40, Clayton 18

Luxemburg-Casco 49, Southern Door 14

Marshall 12, Markesan 8

Martin Luther 54, Saint Thomas More 0

Mauston 45, Wisconsin Dells 7

Medford Area 42, Merrill 6

Menomonee Falls 26, Pewaukee 14

Menomonie 24, Chippewa Falls 6

Mosinee 35, Antigo 6

Mukwonago 23, Waukesha West 13

Muskego 56, Waukesha North 7

Oak Creek 33, Kenosha Tremper 14

Oconto Falls 40, Tomahawk 16

Ozaukee 33, Howards Grove 7

Pacelli 42, Wild Rose 6

Portage 26, Sauk Prairie 16

Randolph 34, Cambridge 22

Reedsville 50, Manitowoc Lutheran 6

Rhinelander 26, Ashland 7

River Valley 33, Richland Center 13

Shawano 48, Marinette 27

Sheboygan Falls 29, Berlin 8

Shell Lake 69, Prairie Farm 6

Siren 40, Frederic 22

Spooner 35, Bloomer 34

Spring Valley 42, Turtle Lake 0

University School of Milwaukee 20, Edgewood 0

Waterloo 35, Pardeeville 26

Watertown Luther Prep 19, Racine Lutheran 6

Wauwatosa East 43, New Berlin Eisenhower 0

Wauwatosa West 50, New Berlin West 7

Whitefish Bay 10, Slinger 0

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 41, Wausau East 6

Wrightstown 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 6



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Adams-Friendship vs. Platteville, ccd.

Athens vs. Marathon, ccd.

Auburndale vs. Colby, ccd.

Boscobel vs. Hillsboro, ccd.

De Soto vs. Ithaca, ccd.

Denmark vs. Luxemburg-Casco, ccd.

Dodgeville vs. New Glarus/Monticello, ccd.

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. Aquinas, ccd.

Highland vs. Wauzeka-Steuben, ccd.

Kiel vs. Roncalli, ccd.

Lake Mills vs. Horicon/Hustisford, ccd.

Lakeside Lutheran vs. Columbus, ccd.

Luther vs. Iowa-Grant, ccd.

Marinette vs. New London, ccd.

Nekoosa vs. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, ccd.

New Holstein vs. Two Rivers, ccd.

Owen-Withee vs. Abbotsford, ccd.

Potosi/Cassville vs. Southwestern, ccd.

Poynette vs. Wautoma, ccd.

Racine Horlick vs. Kenosha Bradford, ccd.

Southern Door vs. Kewaunee, ccd.

Superior vs. Menomonie, ccd.

Turner vs. Big Foot, ccd.

Watertown Luther Prep vs. Lodi, ccd.

Waupaca vs. Xavier, ccd.

Waupun vs. Kewaskum, ccd.

West Salem vs. Holmen, ccd.

Weyauwega-Fremont vs. Manawa, ccd.

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran vs. Pewaukee, ccd.

Wrightstown vs. Freedom, ccd.