US retail sales grow for 5th month in a row

NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales rose strongly in September as Americans spent more on clothing, cars and sporting goods. U.S. retail sales jumped 1.9% last month, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday, making it the fifth month of growth in a row. The increase was more than double what was economists expected. And it’s up from the 0.6% increase in August. Sales at clothing stores rose 11%, accounting for much of September’s overall growth. At auto dealerships and auto part shops, sales were up 3.6%. And those looking to go camping or buy exercise equipment for their homes sent sales at sporting goods stores up 5.7%.