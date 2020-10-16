UW researchers identify more precise diagnosis of COVID-19 induced pneumonia

MADISON (WKOW) -- Researchers at UW Health and the UW School of Medicine and Public Health have developed a more precise way to identify cases of pneumonia brought on by COVID-19.

They used a custom artificial algorithm to view chest X-rays and could diagnose COVID-19 induced pneumonia at an 88% sensitivity rate.

"This little algorithm can help them to diagnose this disease quickly and to stretch further risk factors for patients," said Dr. Guang-Hong Chen at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.

To compare, radiologists were able to correctly diagnose similar pneumonia cases an average of 72% of the time.

The team is working with scientists at Epic to develop clinical use of the algorithm.