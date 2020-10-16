Very strong winds Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) -- A strong warm front brings very strong winds along with warmer temperatures to the area.



Tonight



Despite this warm-up Saturday I think the temps tonight drop near the freezing mark overnight.



The weekend



A strong low-pressure center near Minneapolis will bring very strong winds to the region. Winds will gust over 40 mph at times Saturday. This will however bring highs into the low 60s for a short period Saturday afternoon.



A big cool down moves in on the cold front Sunday with highs in the low 40s. A few mixed showers will also be possible throughout Sunday morning.