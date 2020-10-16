Victim in Devil’s Lake fatal stabbing identified as Wauwatosa man

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The victim in a fatal stabbing Wednesday at Devil's Lake State Park has been identified as John Craig Schmutzer, 24, from Wauwatosa, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say that in the days prior to the stabbing, Schmutzer had visited the Hilldale shopping center in Madison, Wildcat Mountain State Park in Vernon County, the LaValle area in Northwest Sauk County in addition to Devils Lake State Park.

This is an active, ongoing investigation, according to the sheriff. Most details of the investigation are being kept confidential until the conclusion of the investigation.