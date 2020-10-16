Wisconsin OL Dietzen’s comeback delights Badgers teammates

Wisconsin offensive lineman Jon Dietzen spent much of his time away from football watching games and wondering how well he could still play if injuries hadn’t caused him to give it up. The response he got from family members sparked his decision to attempt a comeback. Dietzen is back with the Badgers after taking off the 2019 season. He says he’s feeling better and ready to contribute when the 16th-ranked Badgers open their season Oct. 23 by hosting Illinois. Dietzen made a combined 20 starts at left guard in 2016-17 and was the Badgers’ first-team left tackle in 2018, when he made 12 starts.