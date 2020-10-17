After Lebanese revolt’s fury, waning protests face long road

BEIRUT (AP) — A year ago, hundreds of thousands of Lebanese took to the streets in protests nationwide that raised hopes among many for a change in a political elite that over that decades has run the country into the ground. A year later, the protests have petered out, crises are multiplying and poverty is spiraling even as the same elite remains in place. Lebanon’s sectarian power-sharing system proved hard to bring down, with sectors of the population still beholden to its patronage. Protests may revive amid a worsening economy, but activists for now have turned to grassroots efforts, trying to show there are alternatives to the system.