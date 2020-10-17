Bangkok shuts down transit systems as protesters persist

BANGKOK (AP) — The authorities in Bangkok have shut down mass transit systems as Thailand’s capital braces for a fourth straight day of determined anti-government protests. The move came as the protesters play a cat-and-mouse game with the authorities, using social media to assemble followers before police have time to block them. On Friday, the police used force to quash a rally. The government has announced plans to take legal action against Twitter and Facebook accounts that announce the protests, but fresh calls to action were posted Saturday. The protesters are calling for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to leave office, the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic and the nation’s monarchy to undergo reform.