Edgewood’s Baluck Deang repeats as D2 singles champion

KOHLER (WKOW)- Madison Edgewood Senior Baluck Deang defeated Xavier's Erika Curtin 6-3, 7-5 to defend her D2 Singles Champion title.

"It means a lot to me that I got back-to-back state champs," Deang said. "I've always been the underdog my whole entire life, and to be the upper dog once in my life was a lot of pressure because everybody is like is she going to win state, or not, she won state last year, so all the pressure was on me going into the tournament."

It was a bittersweet moment for Deang to win this year without her family and friends in attendance.

"I couldn't have my parents and my family friends to support me at the state championship, and (not) seeing their faces after I won was probably one thing that I'll never forget," Deang said. "I know they're there in spirit with me, but at the same time I'd love to have my friends and family there as well."