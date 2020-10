MADISON (WKOW) -- A strong cold front moves through tonight bringing some rain and cold temps with it.



A cold front moves in overnight bringing some rain with it. Expect off and on showers through Sunday morning with a few flurries possible.



Sunday expect skies to clear after the morning rain. Highs will be much colder in the middle 40s.



Sunday night into Monday looks like the coldest night of the season with a few spots dropping into the low 20s.