Janesville’s Harrison Elementary pivots to online learning

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Harrison Elementary School in Janesville will temporarily close for face-to-face instruction beginning, Monday, October 19, 2020.

Due to the number of staff being quarantined after having close contact of others who have had a COVID-19 positive test, the district is unable to fully staff Harrison Elementary School for face-to-face instruction.

The closure for Harrison will remain in place until Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, when the district, in consultation with the RCPHD, will reevaluate the situation.

For Harrison students, this means a pivot to online instruction begins Tuesday, October 20.

Monday, October 19, 2020 will be a transition day (non-instruction), and families will be able to come to the school between the hours of noon and 3:00 PM to pick-up their students’ iPad and charging cord.

These will be distributed in a drive-through manner by the school’s main entrance.

More information regarding the online instruction schedule for these students will be sent to families from the Harrison principal on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Summary for Harrison Elementary School families:

• School closure to in-person instruction starts Monday, October 19, 2020.

• Non-instructional day: Monday, October 19, 2020 – device pick-up at school.

• Online instruction: Tuesday, October 20, 2020, through Friday, October 30, 2020, at which time the SDJ will reevaluate the situation with assistance from the RCPHD.

• Parent-teacher conferences for all Harrison families set for Wednesday, October 21 and Thursday, October 22, 2020 will be virtual/telephone. No instruction for students on October 22 and 23.

• Free school meals (lunch and breakfast for the following day) available for curbside pickup between the hours of 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM, Monday through Friday on days school is in session.