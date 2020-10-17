Middleton police investigating stabbing incident

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The Middleton Police Department said it has a suspect in custody connected with a late night stabbing.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at 2128 Allen Blvd.

Police said the stabbing victim is currently in the hospital and the suspect is in custody.

There is no threat to the community.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on the web at P3TIPS.COM.