LAFAYETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities are looking for the owner of a stray pig seen in Lafayette County.

According to a Facebook post from Lafayette County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, the small swine was found near 19000 STH 81, outside of Darlington.

If you have any information about the owner of the pig, you should contact the sheriff's office at (608) 776-4870.