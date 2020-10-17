No official trick-or-treat times this year in Monroe

MONROE (WKOW) -- The City of Monroe has set no official hours or formal Halloween plans for 2020, due to concerns over the coronavirus, according to a news release.

There are no sanctioned activities planned.

The common council's Safety Committee followed the guidelines/examples of the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the Green County Public Health Department, and many other communities in the region.

The committee is recommending that people follow those guidelines when deciding if they will allow their children to trick-or-treat door to door.

If residents do not wish to take part in trick-or-treat, or hand out candy, etc., then they should not turn on their home porch lights.

If they wish to, then leave the light on.

Those people who choose to trick-or-treat should only visit a small group of close, known persons, but if they choose to go door to door, they should only visit those locations with porch lights on.