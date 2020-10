(WKOW) -- U.S. Highway 51 South will be closed temporarily on Saturday for the president's visit to Janesville.

U.S. Highway 51 is expected to be closed between State Highway 11 and BR Townline Road from 5:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office advises planning ahead and taking alternate routes of travel in order to avoid the area during this timeframe.