President Trump responds to questions about pandemic ahead of Janesville rally

Hours before a campaign rally in Janesville Saturday, President Trump responded to questions about hosting that rally as cases of COVID-19 hit record levels in Wisconsin.

In an exclusive interview with WTMJ-TV Saturday afternoon, the president said his campaign rally strategy has been safe, despite spikes of cases in some states, because the rallies are outdoors and some people do wear masks.

The president said no one could have done better to fight the virus in the US.

He also spoke about systemic racism in the country and provided updates on a new stimulus package and the state's deal with Foxconn.

Watch the attached video for the full interview.