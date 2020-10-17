Rhonda Fleming, film star of ‘40s and ‘50s, dies at 97

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rhonda Fleming, a Hollywood star of the 1940s and 1950s famed for her fiery red hair, has died at 97. Fleming’s assistant Carla Sapon says Fleming died Wednesday in Santa Monica, California. From her first color film, Fleming became popular with producers because of her vivid hair and green eyes. Her best-known films included “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court,” starring Bing Crosby, and Alfred Hitchcock’s “Spellbound,” starring Gregory Peck and Ingrid Bergman. She also made four films with future President Ronald Reagan.