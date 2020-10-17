Sen. Warren joins Wisconsin Democrats for drive-in rally in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren came to Wisconsin Saturday to campaign for Joe Biden, as President Trump rallied with his supporters in Janesville.

"This is a Republican administration that does not want to get help to the people, to the cities, to the states that need it, and on November 3, we will hold Donald Trump accountable," The Massachusetts senator said.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joined Warren at a drive-in rally at Olbrich Park in Madison, where people honked their horns instead of clapping.

"It was a different sort of event. We were organizing much differently, but safely, in the middle of this pandemic to make sure we can keep the energy but also keep people safe," Barnes told 27 News.

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin was also there, urging supporters to vote for Joe Biden.

"Working families in Madison and Dane County are dealing with a global health pandemic, a painful economic recession, and as we all know, the stakes have never been higher," she told the crowd in their vehicles.

Warren held a similar rally later in Milwaukee.