Strong winds fan Colorado’s largest recorded wildfire

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The largest wildfire in Colorado history grew overnight as high winds pushed the blaze through rural communities and the forecast predicts more “extreme fire behavior” on Saturday. Cass Cairns, a spokeswoman for the Cameron Peak fire efforts, says gusts of up to 70 mph overnight created “very significant” fire activity, especially along the southeast section. Officials say they’re facing the same critical fire conditions today as yesterday. They’re expecting gusts of 60 mph midday. Boulder County fire officials warned of a new fire that forced the evacuation of Jamestown Saturday afternoon.