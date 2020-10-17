Suspect in teacher’s beheading in France was Chechen teen

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say a suspect shot dead by police after the gruesome beheading of a history teacher near Paris was an 18-year-old Chechen. France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office says authorities investigating the horrific killing of the teacher in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine on Friday have also arrested nine suspects, including the grandparents, parents and 17-year-old brother of the attacker. The teacher had discussed caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad with his class, authorities said. Chechnya is a predominantly Muslim Russian republic in the North Caucasus. Two wars in the 1990s triggered a wave of emigration, with many Chechens heading for western Europe.