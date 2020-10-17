Turkey’s Black Sea gas find reaches 405 billion cubic meters

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has announced the discovery of an additional 85 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves in the Black Sea, bringing the amount to 405 billion cubic meters. Speaking aboard the drill ship Fatih, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said explorations in the Tuna-1 well were complete. Turkey has increased its maritime search for hydrocarbon resources with several drill ships in waters near the country. Its vessels in the Eastern Mediterranean have been at the heart of a dispute with neighboring Greece over the delimitation of continental shelves. Erdogan warns that Turkey will use diplomacy and “all its might” to defend its energy rights.