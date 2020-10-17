Wind Advisory issued for portions of S. WI

MADISON (WKOW) - A Wind Advisory has been issued for southern and portions of east-central Wisconsin for most of the day Saturday.

Counties under the advisory include: Dane, Grant, Iowa, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Dodge, Jefferson and Walworth Counties. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sustained winds around 15-20 mph are likely, with gusts up to 45 mph.

Highest winds will be late morning through the afternoon. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects or damage temporary structures. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds will decrease as the sun goes down this evening.

Otherwise, a system will push in from the west Saturday bringing mostly rain showers off and on. Can't rule out a few flurries in the morning.

Shower chances are possible throughout the day for the region. Although, sticking mainly north due to the drier air mixing in for the southern portions of the viewing area.

A high of 60 degrees is expected Saturday, cooler highs in the 7-day.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny and windy with a few showers, mainly AM. High 60. Wind: S 15-20, G 45.

Tonight: A chance of isolated showers, becoming mostly cloudy. A bit breezy. Low 37. Wind: SW-NW 10-15.

Sunday: Isolated AM shower, otherwise becoming partly cloudy and cool. High 46. Wind: NW 5-10. Few showers, flurries possible.

Monday: AM freeze, mostly cloudy & chilly with isolated PM showers or flurry possible. Low 28. High 45.

Tuesday: Partly sunny & cool with isolated showers or flurry possible. Low 32. High 50.

Wednesday: Partly sunny & cool. Low 37. High 52.

Thursday: Partly sunny & cool with isolated showers possible. Low 39. High 56.

Friday: Partly sunny & cool with isolated showers possible. Low 38. High 49.