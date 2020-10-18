2nd-tier soccer game postponed in Spain after positive tests

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish second-division soccer match between Alcorcón and Ponferradina has been postponed after four coronavirus cases for Alcorcón were confirmed. The Spanish league said those who tested positive — players and staff members — were asymptomatic and in isolation. The positive cases were detected on Saturday. The game was called off a few hours ahead of its scheduled start on Sunday. It was the first match postponed because of the coronavirus this season in the first or second divisions of Spanish soccer.