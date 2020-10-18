Car burns after crashing into Beloit home

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A teenager is safe but in hot water after allegedly driving into a house, leading to a fire that charred the car he was driving.

The 16-year-old, according to Beloit police, drove his car into a house on the 1600 block of McKinley Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday.

Beloit police have tentatively charged him with operating without a valid driver's license and reckless driving.

The car hit a concrete step to the home, severing the vehicle's gas line and leading to a fire that charred the car. The house's siding suffered some damage from the fire, but the flames did not spread to the building.

A little to the right, or a little to the left and the damage would have been much worse, Beloit police said. But the teenage driver "dozered it just right," one officer told 27 News.

Everyone inside the house was unhurt and the driver remained at the scene.

Police said the car would have had to have been traveling well over the posted speed limit because it went 100 feet off the road before colliding with the concrete step.

Firefighters from both the town and city of Beloit responded and put out the fire.