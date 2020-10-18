Cold night and days ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - Cooler air will push into the region Sunday, due to northwesterly winds.

Temperatures will be much cooler compared to Saturday.

An isolated snow or rain shower is possible this morning before noon. After noon, skies will start to clear. Mostly to partly cloudy skies are expected.

Highs in the mid-40s are expected, with most of the day in the low 40s.

Sunday night temperatures will dip below freezing. Therefore, frost or a freeze is likely overnight into Monday morning.

Chilly air continues behind Sunday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 27. Wind: NW 5. Frost is possible.

Monday: AM freeze, mostly cloudy & chilly with isolated showers or flurry possible. High 44. Wind: NE 5-10.

Tuesday: Partly sunny & cool with pm scattered showers. Low 32. High 49.

Wednesday: Partly sunny & cool. Low 37. High 53. Showers possible overnight.

Thursday: Partly sunny & cool with scattered showers possible. Low 39. High 58.

Friday: Partly sunny & cool with isolated showers possible. Low 38. High 49.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Low 38. High 50.